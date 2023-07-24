Making Sense of Life - On the Philosophy of 'Barbie' & 'Oppenheimer'

"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new lands but seeing with new eyes." –Proust. Two of the best movies of 2023 are now playing in theaters worldwide: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Yep – they're both outstanding movies deserving of all the praise, both ambitious and unique and creative, both made by exceptionally talented filmmakers who understand the terrific power of visual storytelling. They may differ in many ways, especially in tone, but they're actually quite similar in many other ways. I am in awe and delighted that we have two of the most philosophical movies I've seen in years, both big budget studio projects, both intellectually stimulating, showing on big screens and drawing big crowds. This is an invigorating moment for cinema that we should relish. What I appreciate the most is how much each film relies on intellectual storytelling, with no desire to pander to audiences or be accessible to everyone. There is so much to discuss about each, and I want to dig into the philosophy present in both films. To borrow a quote on Twitter: "It's not Barbie and Oppenheimer. It's Barbie, and it's Oppenheimer."

I'm elated these films are damn good and especially so smart. I've watched both Barbie and Oppenheimer twice already; the second viewing is so much more fascinating, as I can observe in closer detail everything these filmmakers are doing and how this works wonderfully in the movie. Intellectual filmmaking is rather uncommon these days and yet we have two big movies pushing boundaries again. Nolan's Oppenheimer isn't just a story about the man who led the team that created the atomic bomb, it's about the moral implications and existential struggles that come with that. It's about how hard it is to handle the guilt and sadness that comes with knowing your creation killed so many people, then lead into a world perpetually fearful of death. Gerwig's Barbie, on the other hand, also deals with existential questions. What happens who you go out into the "real world" and learn that who you are, and the world you come from, are not actually representative of the real world. It was just a utopian fantasy, and the real world is much more sexist and greedy and careless. Both films ask similar profound philosophical questions: what does it mean to be you, how do you make sense of your life, specifically in relation to how your life has impacted the world - in both good & bad ways.

Watching Oppenheimer is like watching a horror movie (though critics are arguing about whether it's horror or something else) – at some point we realize this well-respected, optimistic scientist is going to encounter some of the darkest darkness ever when confronted with the horror of what he built – even with the context of stopping the other great darkness threatening the world at the time. There are scenes in the second half that play like a psychological thriller, with visions of the dead appearing, the room shaking violently, bright light taking over. Nolan has artfully visualized this remarkably hard-to-describe feeling of dread and guilt and death. Oppenheimer is a biopic, it's not about what the bomb did, because he wants to tell the story of this man and put us in his shoes. There are questions posed about whether he's really a bad guy, because all he wanted to do was save the world. There's also questions about – once you've created this deadly gadget, what next. How do you respond, how do you handle it, how do you move on, how do you even live? Everyone knows Oppenheimer's famous quotes borrowed from the Bhagavad Gita, and the film shows us that he dealt with frighteningly existential dilemmas: is he death? Is he now the destroyer of worlds? What has he done?

One of the best analysis I've read is an examination of ending of Oppenheimer written by my colleague Bilge Ebiri for Vulture. In his analysis, he connects the opening shots and ending shots of the film and goes on to explain how it is a clever visual metaphor for Oppie's obsession with a scientific understanding of the world. Ebiri points out how the ripples that he sees in the pond mirror the circles being drawn on maps at the end of the film, measuring the size of nuclear explosions atop cities in Russia (and elsewhere). The film's editor, Jennifer Lame, explains: "Science to him is beauty and art and poetry. It just makes the movie so much more devastating at the end." After going on this three hours journey with Oppie, he realizes his fascination with science and knowledge about the universe we all exist in has crossed over into the "real world" with devastating consequences. Perhaps he doesn't realize it yet, at that point, but humanity is forever changed. He is responsible, in theory, but we can't blame him (alone) nor can we blame his fascination with science. There are, of course, other conversations on the inevitability of atomic weapons - if it wasn't Oppenheimer, someone else would've figured out how to use fission for a bomb. His article ends with a potent realization:

"Nolan's closing images do serve as a warning and a portent of doom, and they are enormously moving as such. But they’re also one final glimpse into this character, revealing that in his mind at least, he has destroyed the world: He has destroyed his world, his very conception of reality. Where once he saw the astonishing connections that lay at the heart of all matter and even human relations, now he sees only horror and fire, of the destructive power that lies beneath the shape of all things." Via Vulture

It's an intricately complex film that asks – is one man truly, solely responsible for what he makes if others misuse our creations in nefarious ways, especially when it is simply unlocking the scientific secrets of our universe? Oppenheimer hits hard with this profound, overwhelming realization. It's a grand examination of a life – that's also an examination of humanity, of our real world, of men and war and the power they crave.

Barbie actually digs much deeper into the philosophy of meaning and existence than Oppenheimer (strange, but true). It borrows from the Pinocchio story of a perfect, plastic woman who enters the real world and discovers what it means to be a "real" woman. Not just a perfect Barbie. One of the most beautiful scenes is when she first has a moment to herself in the real world: she's sitting on the bench and suddenly breathes and takes in the world around her. She looks at the trees and sky, and notices both happiness and sadness, and the anger and depression and joy all around her. She sees kids playing, a couple arguing, happy and sad people and realizes this is the grand, magical complexity of life. It is everything all at once. It's a visceral and visually stunning moment of existential clarity. Later on she literally meets her creator, and must confront the very idea of what it means to be Barbie and if she is free to be herself and live in this "real world" in the way she wants to live. She doesn't even know what that is exactly, she's on the road to figuring that out. All of this is played against the eye-opening, Plato's cave experience of stepping out of Barbie Land for the first time and realizing the world isn't this idealistic, glossy, pink reality. This is as close as movie can get to The Matrix narrative of "free your mind" and, as she does, escape into the real world for a "voyage of discovery".

They even mention Proust Barbie at one point. (And there's talk of philosophy books on Oppie's shelves in one scene as well.) Barbie's ultimate thesis is this question of who she is, how does she navigate and exist in the world, how her experiences and her understanding of the world changes who she is as a person. Ruth Handler, the original Mattel creator of the Barbie Doll, explains to her that the idea of Barbie is also more important that the actual perfect definition of or image of Barbie, that is what truly matters. It's almost a direct reference to V for Vendetta, and V's empowering speech that "beneath this mask there is an idea, Mr. Creedy, and ideas are bulletproof" - ideas can go beyond a person, ideas live beyond an individual person, or an individual Barbie. This is something profound she must contend with as well… Has the "idea" of Barbie she embodies become toxic, more harmful to the world than helpful? How can she free herself from that, confront the patriarchy, and re-establish an idea that truly represents how empowering she feels. It's weird that an expensive Barbie movie made by Mattel dares to dip into this kind of philosophical discussion, but that's part of the genius of this movie. It's what makes these two Hollywood movies invigorating, so exciting, because they both dare to be intellectually provocative when so few contemporary Hollywood movies are…

It's no coincidence that both films feature their main characters having mental breakdowns, trying to figure out who they are and what their place is in a world. The parallels are fascinating, in that they're so different yet so similar in their exploration of existence and meaning and how one person (or even one idea) can have have a great impact on humanity and on our "real world". Did Barbie change the world for the worse? Is she actually a harmful representation of toxic feminism? Did Oppenheimer change for the world for the worse? Is he actually a harmful representation of dangerous science? Thankfully both filmmakers are talented and intelligent enough to not provide one clear, definitive answer to these kind of questions - both movies are an exploration of ideas; conversation-starters, thought-provoking works of art. Barbie, even though it is pink and glossy and bright and fun, is also examining the same darker sides of the world as Oppenheimer. "Is one woman truly, solely responsible for what she [causes] if others misuse our creations in nefarious ways…?" Funny enough, referencing what I wrote earlier about Oppenheimer, Barbie is also "a grand examination of a life – that's also an examination of humanity, of our real world, of men and war and the power they crave."

As a lover of philosophy, of big ideas and big thinking, and of cinema that can make wonder about all these big ideas, I am delighted that these two movies are so profound and stirring and successful. The cliche idea of what "going to the movies" means has been getting louder & louder in these past few years: "shut off your brain and just enjoy it," they love to say. However, real cinema, real intelligent storytelling, is about turning on your brain. It has the power to make you think, even make you re-examine your life, your choices, your identity. And maybe, just maybe, it may make you question who you are. Once again, there's a perfect Proust quote for this: "If a little dreaming is dangerous, the cure for it is not to dream less, but to dream more, to dream all the time." A rejuvenating reminder that movies can do this. One of my favorite lines in Barbie is near the end when she's talking with Ruth. She explains, maybe the things that you think make you you, are not actually the things that make you you. We all need to stop & think about this, process this conundrum, to truly understand ourselves and understand what makes us us, what defines humanity. We need to decide whether we truly want to make the world a better place, or if we all just want more power and/or perfection.