Malick Bauer in True Story East Germany Series 'Sam: A Saxon' Trailer

"We need more men like you." Disney+ has revealed an official trailer for a German mini-series titled Sam: A Saxon, also known as Sam - Ein Sachse in German. The series tells the extraordinary and exciting story of East Germany's first Black police officer. So this is pretty much Germany's BlacKkKlansman, but without the Spike Lee edge this time, and without any KKK - though still plenty of racists. Based on the true story of Sam Meffire's rise and fall in East Germany, this miniseries follows Sam's desperate search for a place he can call home, as he fights for recognition and justice in the wild years following Germany's reunification in 1989. Malick Bauer stars as Sam, with Tyron Ricketts, Svenja Jung, Luise von Finckh, Nyamandi Adrian, Paula Essam, Ivy Quainoo, Thorsten Merten, Martin Brambach, and Aristo Luis. This looks like something that will likely only appeal to Germans, but it might also find a global audience anyway. It'll be on Hulu this month. Not much to this trailer - though worth a look if you're curious about the story.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Disney+'s series Sam: A Saxon, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

Sam: A Saxon is based on the incredible true story of Samuel Meffire, East Germany's first Black police officer. The gripping series follows Sam on his relentless search for home and his fight for justice against an over-powerful system. The series will reveal his childhood as an outsider, shaped by the murder of his father, his meteoric rise as a symbolic figure and the media sensation of a new Germany; to Sam's deep fall from grace and his escape as state enemy number one. The highly emotional & thrilling series shows a gripping and new view of Germany that will leave you speechless and move you at the same time. Sam: A Saxon is a mini-series created & written by Chris Silber, Jörg Winger, and Tyron Ricketts. With additional writing by Toks Körner, Malina Nwabuonwor, Carolin Würfel, and Soleen Yusef. With episodes directed by German filmmakers Soleen Yusef (House Without Roof, "Leipzig Homicide", "Meiberger: Chasing Minds", "Skylines", "Deutschland 89") and Sarah Blaßkiewitz (Blank, "Druck"). Produced by Naomi Marne. And executive produced by Tyron Ricketts, Sebastian Werninger, and Jörg Winger. Disney+ will debut the Sam: A Saxon series streaming on Hulu in the US starting on April 26th, 2023 this spring. Anyone interested?