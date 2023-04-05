Manuela Martelli's Hitchcockian Thriller 'Chile '76' Official US Trailer

"I'm not a common criminal." "What are you then?" Kino Lorber has debuted their official trailer for Chile '76, an acclaimed Chilean drama based on a true story, from actress turned director Manuela Martelli. This premiered in the Quinzaine des Cinéastes sidebar at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year, and is also playing at New Directors/New Films in NYC on April 7th. Set in Chile, 1976. Carmen heads off to her beach house. When the family priest asks her to take care of a young man he is sheltering in secret, Carmen steps onto unexplored territories, away from the quiet life she is used to. Aline Kuppenheim stars as Carmen, as she is "inadvertently drawn into the world of the Chilean political opposition and must face real-world threats she is unprepared to handle, with potentially disastrous consequences for her and her entire family." The cast also includes Alejandro Goic, Hugo Medina, Nicolás Sepúlveda, Antonia Zegers, Marcial Tagle, and Amalia Kassai. Another riveting thriller telling harrowing true stories of battling dictatorships in South America. This trailer really sells that edge-of-your-seat thriller vibe once it gets going with the plot.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Manuela Martelli's Chile '76, direct from YouTube:

Set during the early days of Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship, Chile ‘76 builds from a quiet character study to gripping suspense thriller as it explores one woman's precarious flirtation with political engagement. Carmen (Aline Kuppenheim) leads a sheltered upper middle class existence. She heads to her summer house in the off-season to supervise its renovation, while also performing local charitable works through her church. Her husband, children, and grandchildren come back and forth during the winter vacation, bringing reminders of the world beyond. When the family priest asks her to take care of an injured young man he has been sheltering in secret, Carmen is inadvertently drawn into the world of the Chilean political opposition and must face real-world threats she is unprepared to handle, with potentially disastrous consequences for her and her entire family. Chile '76 is directed by Chilean actress / filmmaker Manuela Martelli, director of Chile Factory previously, plus a few shorts. The screenplay is by Manuela Martelli and Alejandra Moffat. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year in the Quinzaine des Cinéastes sidebar. Kino Lorber will debut Chile '76 in select US theaters (NY & LA) starting May 5th, 2023.