Margaret Qualley in Ethan Coen's New Film 'Drive-Away Dolls' Trailer

"They know we have their stuff. Maybe we send it back?" Focus Features has unveiled an official trailer for a crime caper comedy called Drive-Away Dolls, the second feature film directed independently by Ethan Coen after the Coen Brothers split up and decided to start making films on their own. It's set to open in select theaters this September, though no other premieres have been set yet (perhaps Telluride? Toronto?). Margaret Qualley stars as Jamie, who regrets her recent breakup with her girlfriend, while Marian needs to relax. In search of a fresh start they both embark on an unexpected road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals. The excellent ensemble cast includes Geraldine Viswanathan as Marian, Matt Damon, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp, Beanie Feldstein, Annie Gonzalez, and Joey Slotnick. Oh this looks damn good! One of these funky crime comedies we haven't seen for a while. It's clever and funny, full of tons of kooky characters. I'm all in.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ethan Coen's Drive-Away Dolls, direct from YouTube:

This comedy caper follows Jamie (Margaret Qualley), an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, Florida, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way. Drive-Away Dolls is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Ethan Coen, formerly one half of the Coen Brothers now working solo, director (by himself) of the doc film Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind previously. He also co-directed many films with his brother including A Serious Man, True Grit, Inside Llewyn Davis, Hail Caesar!, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs most recently. The screenplay is written by Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke. It's produced by Tim Bevan, Ethan Coen, Tricia Cooke, Eric Fellner, and Robert Graf. This hasn't been set to premiere at any festivals or elsewhere yet - stay tuned. Focus Features will debut Coen's Drive-Away Dolls in select US theaters starting on September 22nd, 2023 this fall. First impression? How does that look?