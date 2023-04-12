TRAILERS

Margaret Qualley in Sultry Dominatrix Dark Comedy 'Sanctuary' Trailer

April 12, 2023
"If I wanted to, I could get rid of you." Neon has revealed the first official trailer for Sanctuary, described as a "wickedly dark comedy" about power & control. This first premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year, with some critics raving. The film follows a dominatrix, Rebecca, and Hal, her wealthy client, and the chaos that ensues when Hal tries to end their relationship. Christopher Abbott stars with Margaret Qualley. "A battle of wills ensues over the course of one incredibly fraught night, with both Rebecca and Hal struggling to keep the upper hand as the power dynamics swing wildly back and forth." Reviews for the film say it slyly comments on how "some people have more to give than they would ever know without the right person to take it from them." What a spicy trailer! This looks like an intense drama about how power dynamics work – a small scale film commenting on large scale flaws within society. Definitely worth a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Zachary Wigon's Sanctuary, direct from Neon's YouTube:

A wickedly dark comedy following dominatrix Rebecca (Margaret Qualley) and her wealthy client, Hal (Christopher Abbott), as they engage in a high stakes role playing game for power & control. In the wake of inheriting his father's hotel chain, Hal attempts to end his long and secret relationship with Rebecca. A battle of wills ensues over the course of one incredibly fraught night, with both struggling to keep their upper hand as power dynamics swing wildly back and forth. Sanctuary is directed by American filmmaker Zachary Wigon, his second feature after directing The Heart Machine previously, plus a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Micah Bloomberg. It's produced by Pavel Burian, David Lancaster, Ilya Stewart, Stephanie Wilcox. This initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year. Neon will debut Wigon's Sanctuary in select US theaters starting May 19th, 2023 coming up. Who wants to watch?

