Mark Duplass & Sterling K. Brown in 'Biosphere' Comedy Teaser Trailer

"Are you not curious what's going on out there?" Maybe we should be more curious about what's going on in here? IFC Films has revealed the first teaser trailer for Biosphere, an indie comedy that first premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year to quite a few positive reviews. Co-written by, produced by, and starring Mark Duplass, it's yet another Duplass Brothers production - cultivating an original idea and giving a first-time filmmaker a chance to create something unique. In the not-too-distant future, the last two men on earth must adapt and evolve to save humanity. Stuck in this "biosphere", they have to figure out what is going on when their fish start dying. I thought this might be another take on the comedy classic Bio-Dome, but seems more of a lockdown/quarantine dark comedy than anything. It stars Mark Duplass & Sterling K. Brown. This is only a first look teaser and sets up the concept, without giving away anything else. Got a really good feeling about this one, especially with a July release date - IFC is confident in it being a hit, too.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Mel Eslyn's Biosphere, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Billy (Mark Duplass) and Ray (Sterling K. Brown) are lifelong best friends, brothers from another mother – and the last two men on earth. Their survival is largely due to Ray, a brilliant scientist who designed a domed structure with all the systems necessary to sustain life on a planet that could no longer support it. Their custom biosphere is outfitted with basic necessities and creature comforts that make it possible to retain a sense of what life used to be like. A hydroponic garden provides fresh vegetables and a carefully managed fishpond supplies essential protein. Recently, however, fish have begun dying at an alarming rate. With a mere three fish remaining, Billy and Ray face an ominous future. But life may yet find a way. Biosphere is directed by indie producer / filmmaker Mel Eslyn, making her feature directorial debut after running Duplass Brother Productions for years, and making a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Mel Eslyn and Mark Duplass. This initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year. IFC Films will debut Biosphere in select US theaters + on VOD starting on July 7th, 2023 this summer. First impression?