Marko Zaror in Full Trailer for Chilean Action Film 'Fist of the Condor'

"Look at your pain. Throw everything away until you are weightless." Fly, Marko, fly away! Well Go has launched an official US trailer for a Chilean martial arts action film titled The Fist of the Condor, or just Fist of the Condor, the latest from a Chilean indie director named Ernesto Díaz Espinoza, who is best known for his rad low budget action films including Kiltro, Mirageman, Mandrill (from back in 2009). This just premiered at the 2023 Rotterdam Film Festival and is now set to open in US theaters this April. Catch it on the big screen! Upon the empire’s fall to invading conquistadors, the 16th-century Incas quickly concealed a sacred manual containing the secrets behind their deadly fighting technique. But after centuries of careful safeguarding, the manual is again at risk of falling into the wrong hands, leaving its guardian to battle the world's greatest assassins to protect the secrets within. Action star Marko Zaror leads the cast, with Gina Aguad, Eyal Meyer, Man Soo Yoon, Jose Manuel, & Fernanda Urrejola. Actually looks quite good.

Here's the full US trailer for Ernesto Díaz Espinoza's The Fist of the Condor, direct from YouTube:

Description from IFFR: "Reliance on special effects is kept to a minimum, as Zaror and his co-stars are genuine practitioners of martial arts – and their well-placed fight scenes are stunning. Surrounding these spectacles is a colourful plot that self-consciously draws on Hong Kong classics and Chilean history and mythology, but also shows deep respect for the genre. Zaror plays twins, but sorting out good from evil, and knowing exactly who possesses the sacred book of their Master, will doubtless require several sequels. In the meantime, revel in the complicated ‘backstory’ flashes and the galvanising scenes of rigorous training. El puño del cóndor offers pure genre, but also pure cinema: physical, exciting, magical and intoxicating." The Fist of the Condor, also known as El Puño del Cóndor in Spanish, is both written and directed by Chilean filmmaker Ernesto Díaz Espinoza, director of various films including Kiltro, Mirageman, Mandrill, Se Venden, Redeemer, Santiago Violenta, and Fuerzas Especiales 2 previously. Well Go USA will be releasing Fist of the Condor in select US theaters on April 4th, 2023, and streaming on Hi-YAH! starting April 7th.