Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey in 'Fellow Travelers' Adaptation Teaser

Get ready to meet two romantic travelers. Showtime has revealed an early teaser trailer for a new LGBTQ series titled Fellow Travelers, adapted from the book of the same name by Thomas Mallon. No release date is set yet, but they're dropping this teaser to kick off Pride Month. The mini-series follows the lives and volatile romance of two different men, through purges, wars, protests, and plagues, overcoming obstacles in the world. After a chance encounter in Washington D.C. in the 1950s, Hawkins Fuller and Timothy Laughlin start a volatile romance that spans "the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves." Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey co-stars as Hawkins & Timothy, respectively, along with Allison Williams, Jelani Alladin, Noah J. Ricketts, Linus Roache, Will Brill, Chris Bauer, Erin Neufer, and Matt Visser. This looks like it might turn out really good, some stylish footage teased here. Keep an eye out for it.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Showtime's series Fellow Travelers, direct from YouTube:

Created by Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner, based on the novel by Thomas Mallon, Fellow Travelers is an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington. Matt Bomer plays handsome, charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. He avoids emotional entanglements – until he meets Tim Laughlin (Jonathan Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith. They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy & Roy Cohn declare war on "subversives & sexual deviants," initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history. Over the course of four decades, we follow our five main characters -- Hawk, Tim, Marcus (Jelani Alladin), Lucy (Allison Williams), Frankie (Noah J. Ricketts) – as they cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s, and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing many obstacles in the world…

Fellow Travelers is a series created by American writer Ron Nyswaner (screenwriter of Gross Anatomy, Love Hurts, Philadelphia, The Painted Veil, Filthy Gorgeous, Freeheld, My Policeman; TV writer on "Ray Donovan", "Homeland"). Adapted from the novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon. Featuring episodes directed by Uta Briesewitz and Daniel Minahan. Nyswaner and Bomer executive produce along with Robbie Rogers (All American, My Policeman). Daniel Minahan (Halston, American Crime Story: Versace) executive produces and directs the first two episodes. Co-produced by Fremantle with Showtime, Fellow Travelers was made in Toronto. Showtime will debut the Fellow Travelers mini-series streaming on Paramount+ and Showtime starting sometime soon in 2023 - stay tuned for an exact date. First impression? Want to watch?