Matt Damon & Ben Affleck's 'Air: Courting a Legend' Super Bowl Spot

"A shoe is just a shoe." "Until my son steps into it…" MGM + Amazon have debuted an extra Super Bowl TV spot for Air, to go along with the first official trailer that arrived just a few days ago. This spot also comes with a new title - Air: Courting a Legend - which gives it a bit more of a hook to setup what it's about. The movie tells the story of the salesman at Nike who works to sign Michael Jordan to this landmark deal, launching the iconic "Air Jordan" shoe line. It follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro, played by Matt Damon, and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of sports: Michael Jordan. It also co-stars Ben Affleck as Nike's Phil Knight, and he also directs the movie. Th cast includes Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, Viola Davis & Julius Tennon as Deloris & James Jordan, Matthew Maher, and Tom Papa. This is a catchy 60-second TV spot, especially by using Dire Straits' "Money For Nothing". I'm surprised this is out so soon in April, not that long of a wait.

From award-winning director Ben Affleck (who won the Best Picture Academy Award for Argo in 2012), Air reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike's fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son's immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time. Air (formerly known as Air Jordan) is directed by acclaimed American actor / filmmaker Ben Affleck, director of the films Gone Baby Gone, The Town, Argo, and Live by Night previously. The screenplay is written by Alex Convery. Produced by Ben Affleck, Madison Ainley, Jason Michael Berman, Matt Damon, David Ellison, Peter Guber, Jordan Moldo, Jeff Robinov, Jesse Sisgold, and Jon Weinbach. Amazon Studios + MGM will release Affleck's Air in theaters nationwide starting on April 5th, 2023 coming soon this spring.