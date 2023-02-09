Matt Damon in First Trailer for 'Air' Nike Movie Directed by Ben Affleck

"What's the plan?" "We build a shoe line around just him." MGM + Amazon Studios have revealed the first official trailer for Air, the new movie directed by Ben Affleck. The title is a shortened version of Air Jordan, as the movie tells the story of the salesman at Nike who works to sign Michael Jordan to this landmark deal, launching the iconic shoe "Air Jordan" shoe line. It's the third time Ben Affleck & Matt Damon have written a script (though final credit goes to Alex Convery). Their first was Good Will Hunting (1997) which won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar. The second was The Last Duel (2021), though this is the first time Affleck has directed Damon. It follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro, played by Matt Damon, and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of sports: Michael Jordan. The cast also includes Affleck as Nike's Phil Knight, plus Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, Viola Davis & Julius Tennon as Deloris & James Jordan, Matthew Maher, and Tom Papa. It's set to open in theaters in April. Looks great! Mainly due to the magic of Affleck + Damon together again.

Here's the first official trailer for Ben Affleck's movie Air, direct from MGM's YouTube:

From award-winning director Ben Affleck (who won the Best Picture Academy Award for Argo in 2012), Air reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike's fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time. Air (formerly known as Air Jordan) is directed by acclaimed American actor / filmmaker Ben Affleck, director of the films Gone Baby Gone, The Town, Argo, and Live by Night previously. The screenplay is written by Alex Convery. Produced by Ben Affleck, Madison Ainley, Jason Michael Berman, Matt Damon, David Ellison, Peter Guber, Jordan Moldo, Jeff Robinov, Jesse Sisgold, and Jon Weinbach. Amazon Studios + MGM will release Affleck's Air in theaters nationwide starting on April 5th, 2023 coming soon this spring. First impression? Who's down?