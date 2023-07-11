Matthew Broderick in Opioids Series 'Painkillers' Trailer from Netflix

"The more you prescribe, the more you'll help." Netflix has revealed a trailer for their series Painkiller, a scripted account about the origins of the opioid crisis in America. The series is directed by Pete Berg, yes that Pete Berg, director of the movies Friday Night Lights, Hancock, Battleship, Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon, and Patriots Day. Over its six episodes, Painkiller sets out to unpack the "how" and "who" of the epidemic. "This is the origin story of the collision between medicine and money that allowed it to happen. One of the many things that I thought was missing [from the conversation] was the introduction of the drug into mainstream medicine. How Arthur Sackler, this psychiatrist… who specialized in lobotomies, started to realize that the future was in pills — specifically in advertising pills. Whoever could market their drug better was going to make the most money." The tone of the series acts as a model for the very drug it portrays – extreme, yet intentional. Starring Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, Dina Shihabi, and West Duchovny. Looks like it might properly skewer the jackals who profited off this terrible drug crisis.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Pete Berg's series Painkillers, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

A fictionalized retelling of events, Painkiller is a scripted limited series that explores some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, highlighting the stories of the perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are forever altered by the invention of the medical drug known as OxyContin. An examination of crime, accountability, and the systems that have repeatedly failed hundreds of thousands of Americans. Painkillers is a mini-series created and showrun by Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster. All of the episodes are directed by the American filmmaker Pete Berg, director of the films The Rundown, Friday Night Lights, The Kingdom, Hancock, Virtuality, Battleship, Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon, Patriots Day, Mile 22, and Spenser Confidential previously. With one episode directed by Dan Skene. Based on the book "Pain Killer" by Barry Meier and the New Yorker article "The Family That Built the Empire of Pain". Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster, Patrick Radden Keefe. Executive produced by Eric Newman, Pete Berg, Alex Gibney, Patrick Radden Keefe, Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster. Netflix debuts Painkiller streaming on Netflix starting August 10th, 2023 at the end of the summer. Intrigued?