Max Doc 'Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York' Trailer

"Queer bars were one of the few places where we could come and feel safe… And then, all the sudden, everything was taken away." HBO has revealed an official trailer for a four-part docu-series called Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York, and LGBTQ-themed true crime thriller. It will be released on HBO and streaming on Max starting in early July. Based on the book "Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York" written by Elon Green. As the AIDS crisis intensifies in the early 1990s, homophobia and hate crimes increase, and a serial killer preys on gay men in New York City by infiltrating the queer nightlife to identify his victims. The film highlights the prejudices and attitudes of the times, when deep-rooted biases in the criminal justice system and the media's distorted public perception of the victims undermined the investigation (all too similar to what's happening again nowadays). Featuring Matt Foreman, Bea Hanson, & David Wertheimer of the NYC Anti-Violence Project. Keep an eye out for this.

Trailer for Max's doc Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York, on YouTube:

In the early 1990s, with homophobia & hate crimes on the rise as the AIDS crisis worsens, a serial killer preys upon gay men in New York City, infiltrating the city's queer nightlife to find his victims. A gripping, investigative crime story, Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York also dives deeply into the prejudices and attitudes of the times, when deep-rooted biases in the criminal justice system and the media's distorted public perception of the victims undermined the investigation & enabled a brutal killer to prey on a marginalized populace. The complexities of the closet combined with a long-standing mistrust of law enforcement further complicated the case. It also highlights the heroic efforts of activists, including the NYC Anti-Violence Project – to force law enforcement to recognize and protect the queer community.

Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York is directed by doc filmmaker Anthony Caronna, director of the doc film Susanne Bartsch: On Top previously, plus a few other shorts and some TV work including episodes of the "Pride" doc series. Adapted from the Best Fact Crime Edgar award-winning 2021 investigative book "Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York" written by Elon Green. Executive produced by two-time Academy Award nominee Howard Gertler, plus Anthony Caronna, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Jon Bardin, Kate Barry, Elon Green, Charlize Theron, Beth Kono, AJ Dix, Matt Maher, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Tina Nguyen. HBO will debut Caronna's Last Call series streaming on Max and on TV on HBO starting July 9th, 2023 this summer. Is anyone curious about watching this?