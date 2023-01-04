Meet Evil Mommy in Official Trailer for 'Evil Dead Rise' Horror Movie

"You don't look so good, Mom." "Nothing a big old kiss from you won't fix." Warner Bros has unveiled the first official trailer for Evil Dead Rise, the fifth movie in the Evil Dead franchise started by horror maestro Sam Raimi. This is a follow-up to the most recent reinvention of the horror franchise, Evil Dead from 2013, though it's not really connected - another new story. The horror film follows two sisters trying to survive and save their family from demonic creatures known as Deadites. A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. The film stars Alyssa Sutherland as Ellie, with Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Mia Challis. Wow this looks absolutely gnarly and disgusting as hell and wicked crazy! I'm all in. What a trailer!! This will be awesome.

Here's the first red band trailer (+ poster) for Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, direct from YouTube:

In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth (Lily Sullivan) pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable. Evil Dead Rise is both written and directed by Irish genre filmmaker Lee Cronin, director of the film The Hole in the Ground previously, as well as numerous other short films. Produced by Rob Tapert. Executive produced by Romel Adam, Bruce Campbell, Macdara Kelleher, John Keville, and the one-and-only Sam Raimi. Warner Bros will debut Cronin's Evil Dead Rise in theaters everywhere starting April 21st, 2023 coming up this spring. First impression? Look good so far?