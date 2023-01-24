Meet Huesera in Mexican Horror 'Huesera: The Bone Woman' Trailer

"When you become a mother, you feel like you are split in two." XYZ Films has revealed the official trailer for the indie Mexican horror titled Huesera: The Bone Woman, opening in US theaters this February. It first premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival last year and has been earning rave reviews at other fests including Neuchâtel, Bucheon, Edinburgh, Bergen, Fantastic Fest, and Sitges. Huesera follows the story of Valeria, a young woman expecting her first child who becomes cursed by a sinister entity. Plunged into a terrifying and dangerous world, a group of witches emerge as her only hope for safety and salvation, but not without grave risk. Natalia Solián stars as Valeria, with a cast including Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Batalla, Mercedes Hernández, Aída López, and Martha Claudia Moreno. This looks insanely scary once the trailer gets going, lots of freaky footage in that second half! That part of the crib breaking viscerally like a bone is just terrifying. Horror fans must watch out for this one! Arriving in select theaters and on VOD soon.

Here's the official US trailer for Michelle Garza Cervera's Huesera: The Bone Woman, from YouTube:

The supernatural Mexican horror feature is led by Natalia Solián in a star-turning performance as Valeria, a young woman expecting her first child who becomes cursed by a sinister entity. Plunged into a terrifying and dangerous world, a group of witches emerge as her only hope for safety and salvation, but not without grave risk. Huesera: The Bone Woman, also known as just Huesera, is directed by Mexican filmmaker Michelle Garza Cervera, now making her feature directorial debut after numerous short films previously, and work on the TV series "Marea alta". The screenplay is written by Michelle Garza Cervera and Abia Castillo. It's produced by Machete and Disruptiva in co-production with Señor Z, Maligno Gorehouse, IMCINE, Terminal, Simplemente, Estudios Churubusco. This initially premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival last year. XYZ Films will debut Huesera in select US theaters exclusive on February 10th, 2023, then on VOD starting February 16th, with a streaming release on Shudder later this year. Who's freaked?