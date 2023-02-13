Meet Mirage in the Big Game Spot for 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

"It's time to shift into high gear. Mirage makes his debut as a legendary 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8." Paramount has debuted an extended Big Game spot for one of their big summer sequels - Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, introducing a brand new Autobot named Mirage. This is technically the 7th movie in the sentient alien robot series Transformers, bringing back Optimus Prime and the Autobots again. Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. This Transformers movie stars Anthony Ramos (also from In the Heights) and Dominique Fishback, along with Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen (as Optimus Prime), Ron Perlman (as Optimus Primal), Peter Dinklage (as Scourge), Michelle Yeoh (as Airazor), Pete Davidson (as Mirage - from this spot), Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Cristo Fernández. This actually looks enjoyable so far.

Here's the Super Bowl TV Spot for Steven Caple Jr.'s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, via YouTube:

You can rewatch that epic teaser trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts right here for more footage.

Power is PRIMAL. Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is directed by the American filmmaker Steven Caple Jr., director of the films The Land and Creed II previously, and the Transformers: Earthspark series, as well as a few shorts. The script is written by Joby Harold and Darnell Metayer & Josh Peters and Erich Hoeber & Jon Hoeber; from a story by Joby Harold. Based on Hasbro's Transformers Action Figures. Produced by Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Duncan Henderson, Don Murphy, and Mark Vahradian. Paramount releases Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in theaters worldwide starting on June 9th, 2023 this summer.