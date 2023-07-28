Meet the 'Pillars of Foundation' in a Promo Featurette for This Series

"Never let your sense of morals prevent you from doing what's right." Apple has debuted a four-minute promo featurette for their epic sci-fi series Foundation, which is now in its Second Season streaming right now on Apple TV+. Even though I've posted many other trailers for this already, I'm happy to keep talking about it because Foundation is awesome. I've been watching episodes this summer and it continues to keep me captivated and invigorated - so many big sci-fi ideas in it. This promo video focuses on the many women of the Foundation series: Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel, an android; Ella-Rae Smith as Queen Sareth; Isabella Laughland as Brother Constant; and Rachel House as Tellem Bond. The video also features commentary from the series' producers David S. Goyer along with director Alex Graves. It's nice to see them putting so many of these unique characters at the forefront of the story, as there's much more going on beyond the plotlines with Hari Seldon and Brother Day. Adapted from the iconic novels by Isaac Asimov, Apple TV+'s Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity & rebuild civilization amid the fall of the "Galactic Empire".

Here's the "Pillars of Foundation" promo for Season 2 of Apple TV+'s series Foundation, on YouTube:

Based on the award-winning sci-fi novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. The premise of the stories is that, in the waning days of a future Galactic Empire, the mathematician Hari Seldon spends his life developing a theory of psychohistory, a new and effective mathematical sociology. Using statistical laws of mass action, it can predict the future of large populations. Seldon foresees the imminent fall of the Empire, which encompasses the entire Milky Way, and a dark age lasting 30,000 years before a second empire arises. Foundation is a TV series showrun by writer / filmmaker David S. Goyer (writer on Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Terminator: Dark Fate). Executive produced by Robyn Asimov, Goyer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross. The series is produced for Apple TV by Skydance Television. Based on the book series by Isaac Asimov, first published in 1942 (and collected in 1951). Apple will debut Season 2 of Asimov's Foundation streaming on Apple TV+ starting July 14th, 2023.