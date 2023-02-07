Mel Brooks' Hulu Comedy Sequel 'History of the World: Part II' Trailer

"We are about to embark on the biggest campaign in the history of the world, part 2!" Mel Brooks is back!! Hulu has debuted the full-length official trailer History of the World: Part II, a long awaited sequel to Mel Brooks comedy classic History of the World, Part I. And it looks hilarious!! Originally from 1981, the anthology film mocks and makes fun of great moments in human history. This follow-up sequel does the same - but as a sketch comedy series that playing out across four nights. It features tons of incredible guest stars and performances: Jack Black, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Ronny Chieng, Rob Corddry, Danny DeVito, David Duchovny, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Kimiko Glenn, Jake Johnson, Richard Kind, Johnny Knoxville, Lauren Lapkus, Jenifer Lewis, Poppy Liu, Joe Lo Truglio, Jason Mantzoukas, Ken Marino, Jack McBrayer, Zahn McClarnon, Charles Melton, Kumail Nanjiani, Brock O'Hurn, Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski, Sam Richardson, Nick Robinson, Seth Rogen (as Noah!!), Sarah Silverman, Timothy Simons, J.B. Smoove, David Wain, Taika Waititi, Reggie Watts, Tyler James Williams. I'm up for this!! Looks like it might totally serve.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Hulu's series History of the World: Part II, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for History of the World: Part II right here for the first look again.

A sequel 40 years in the making, Mel Brooks' History of the World Part II. There is finally a sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film, History of the World Part I, with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history. The trailer showcases historical figures including Jesus, Noah, Harriet Tubman, Sigmund Freud, Amelia Earhart, Abraham Lincoln, Alexander Graham Bell and Marco Polo, among others. History of the World, Part II is a funny mini-series co-written by the iconic comedian Mel Brooks, along with David Stassen. It's produced by Erin Owens. And executive produced by Ike Barinholtz, Mel Brooks, Nick Kroll, Kevin Salter, Christie Smith, David Stassen, and Wanda Sykes. Developed by Searchlight Television and 20th Television. Hulu will debut Mel Brooks' History of the World: Part II as a "four night event" streaming on Hulu starting March 6th, 2023 coming up. Look any good?