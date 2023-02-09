Melissa Barrera in Addiction Drama 'All the World is Sleeping' Trailer

"You can do something for the world that's beyond yourself…" Gravitas Ventures has revealed the official trailer for an indie drama titled All the World is Sleeping, the latest film made by writer / director Ryan Lacen. This first premiered at one film festival back in 2021 and is finally opening in a limited release with a VOD option as well starting this March. Fighting for her own life and the ones she loves, a young mother in New Mexico sinks deeper in her addiction while struggling to surface for her daughter. The film "highlights the stigma connected with substance abuse and the seemingly never-ending cycle many people battle…" All the World is Sleeping stars Melissa Barrera as Chama, along with Jackie Cruz, Jorge Garcia, Kristen Gutoskie, Valentina Herrera, Lisandra Tena, and Luis Bordonada. This really doesn't seem so bad, an intimate and captivating look at just how hard it is to break an addiction and live a clean life. View below.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Ryan Lacen's All the World is Sleeping, direct from YouTube:

As a young girl in New Mexico, Chama (Melissa Barrera) strived to be different from her Mother. Now in her twenties, she's fallen into a similar cycle of generational addiction. This struggle threatens her balance as a Mother to her own daughter. As Chama tries to keep it all together, a harrowing accident will spiral her out of control causing her daughter to be taken away. With nothing left, she'll have to confront her past in order to fight for a future — one that can either guide her closer to getting her daughter back or lead her deeper into this dangerous cycle. All the World is Sleeping is both written and directed by indie filmmaker Ryan Lacen, of the films The Dust Storm and Don't Talk to Strangers previously. It's produced by Anthony Baldino, Sonja Mereu, Ian Simon. This first premiered at the 2021 New York Latino Film Fest. Gravitas will debut All the World is Sleeping in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 17th, 2023.