Melissa Barrera & Paul Mescal in First Teaser for 'Carmen' Dance Film

"He yearns for the tears of our eyes. His heart pumps sand through his veins, not blood. Anything, that he might taste life again." Sony Pictures Classics has revealed a first look teaser trailer for the film Carmen, which originally premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year. It also stopped by the Adelaide Film Festival. This is renowned dancer / choreographer Benjamin Millepied's feature directorial debut, re-telling the opera for the big screen this time. A modern-day reimagining of one of the classical opera "Carmen" – an exhilarating vision from Benjamin Millepied starring Melissa Barrera and Paul Mescal. Carmen is a gritty modern day tale, with a majestic score, and dream-like dance sequences that evoke magic realism. Featuring music by the wonderfully talented Nicholas Britell - which is one of the most exciting parts about this. The film also stars Rossy de Palma, Elsa Pataky, Nicole da Silva, Tara Morice, Benedict Hardie, Richard Brancatisano, and Kaan Guldur. This looks like an intriguing modern musical with a few twists, including intricate dance sequences in every scene. This is worth a look to see what it's all about.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Benjamin Millepied's Carmen, direct from SPC's YouTube:

The story follows a young and fiercely independent woman who is forced to flee her home in the Mexican desert following the brutal murder of her mother, another strong, mysterious woman. Carmen survives a terrifying and dangerous illegal border crossing into the US, only to be confronted by a lawless volunteer border guard who cold-bloodedly murders two other immigrants in her group. When the border guard and his patrol partner, Aidan—a Marine with PTSD—become embroiled in a deadly standoff, Carmen and Aidan are forced to escape together. They make their way north toward Los Angeles in search of Carmen's mother's best friend, the mercurial Masilda and owner of La Sombra nightclub - a sanctuary of music and dance. Carmen & Aidan find solace and their unwavering love for each other in the safety of Masilda's magical refuge, but time is running out as the police hunt closes in. Carmen is directed by choreographer / dancer Benjamin Millepied, making his feature directorial debut after a few other shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Alexander Dinelaris and Loïc Barrère & Benjamin Millepied. Based on the novella by Prosper Mérimée. This initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year. Sony Classics will debut Millepied's Carmen in select US theaters (NY & LA) starting April 21st, 2023 this spring. Curious?