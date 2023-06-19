Mesmerizing First Trailer for '3 Body Problem' Mysterious Sci-Fi Series

"There are those who say we should not inquire too closely into who else might be living in that darkness… better not to know." Whoa!! This looks incredible!! From the creators of Game of Thrones comes a stunning new blockbuster series unlike anything you’ve seen before. Netflix has revealed their first look teaser for 3 Body Problem, an adaptation of the sci-fi books of same name from Liu Cixin. 3 Body Problem is a new series inspired by the renowned and epic book trilogy, which tells the story of what happens when humanity discovers we are not alone in the universe. It's the next big new project from the Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and it looks like it will be worth the wait! Mind-bending, epic sci-fi about life beyond Earth - oh yes, please. The epic series stars Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Benedict Wong, Saamer Usmani, Jonathan Pryce, with Rosalind Chao as the astrophysicist Ye Wenjie. I love that they use an old Carl Sagan quote for this trailer - gives it an especially epic feeling. Can't wait to see more footage from this, but I'm already intrigued to find out more & figure out what exactly the "3 Body Problem" even is.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series 3 Body Problem, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

The first novel in Liu Cixin's sci-fi series, Remembrance of Earth's Past, was published in 2008 - get a copy.

Ye Wenjie (starring Rosalind Chao) is an astrophysicist, who saw her father brutally murdered during the Chinese Cultural Revolution. After her father's murder, she was later conscripted because of her scientific background and sent to a secret radar base in a remote region of China. Her fateful decision in the 1960s echoes across space and time to a group of scientists in the present day, forcing them to face humanity's greatest threat. Netflix's 3 Body Problem series is created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (of Game of Thrones, The Chair, Gemini Man) who are also Showrunners and Executive Producers. Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood) co-created the series with Benioff & Weiss, and is also an Executive Producer & Writer. Featuring episodes directed by Academy Award-nominated Hong Kong filmmaker Derek Tsang (Better Days). Executive produced by Bernadette Caulfield, Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Lin Qi, Zhao Jilong, Plan B Entertainment, Rosamund Pike, and Robie Uniacke. Netflix will debut Benioff & Weiss' 3 Body Problem series streaming on Netflix starting in January 2024 early next year. Who's down?