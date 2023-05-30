Michael Cera & Sophia Lillis in Growing Up Comedy 'The Adults' Trailer

"You used to think I was the funniest person in the world…" Variance Films has unveiled an official trailer for the indie comedy The Adults, which initially premiered at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival earlier in the year. It's also playing at the Tribeca Film Festival next in June before opening later in August. The second feature film from filmmaker Dustin Guy Defa after Person to Person, which also starred Michael Cera. The plan to make a trip back home as short as possible begins to unravel as Eric finds himself struggling with balancing the challenging relationship with his two sisters and his addiction to a local poker game. A film about not wanting to grow up. Berlinale describes it as "a shrewd study of the pitiless condition known as adulthood." Starring Michael Cera as Eric, with Hannah Gross, Sophia Lillis, Wavyy Jonez, Anoop Desai, Kyra Tantao, Kiah McKirnan, & Simon Kim. This looks like it has plenty of heart and humor.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Dustin Guy Defa's The Adults, direct from YouTube:

The Adults follows Eric (Michael Cera) as he returns home for a very short visit and finds himself caught between reuniting with his sisters and chasing a victory with his old poker group. As the trip extends, Eric finds it increasingly difficult to avoid confrontations and revelations as his carefully constructed façade of his adulthood gives way to old childhood conflicts. While Maggie (Sophia Lillis) attempts to recreate the intimate world the three of them once shared, Eric and Rachel (Hannah Gross) are faced with the divide between their childhood selves and the adults that they are now. The Adults is both written and directed by American indie actor / filmmaker Dustin Guy Defa, his second feature after Person to Person and tons of short films previously. Produced by Allison Rose Carter, Hannah Dweck, Jon Read, Theodore Schaefer, Julia Thompson. This initially premiered at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Variance Films will debut The Adults in select US theaters starting August 18th, 2023 later this summer. Anyone interested?