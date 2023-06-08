Michael Jai White in Another Boring Action Movie - 'The Island' Trailer

"He's never going to stop… you can't save him." "But I can save our island." Saban Films has revealed an official trailer for The Island, another trashy B-movie action thriller – not to be confused with Michael Bay's sci-fi thriller The Island of 2005. This will be out in July for anyone interested in watching. From the stunt coordinator / director Shaun Paul Piccinino, who you have never heard of and never seen any of his other movies anyway. When his brother is killed, LAPD officer Mark (Michael J. White) leaves the city to return to the island he grew up on. Seeking answers and ultimately vengeance, he soon finds himself in a bloody battle with the corrupt tycoon who's taken over the island paradise. Starring Michael Jai White, along with Jackson Rathbone, Gillian White, Gabriel 'G-Rod' Rodriguez, Cami Storm, Wayne Gordon, Gabriel Rios, and Edoardo Costa as Manuel. This junk should go straight into the bargain bin.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Shaun Paul Piccinino's The Island, direct from YouTube:

Years ago, unable to deal with the tragic death of their newborn baby, Mark left the woman he loved and the island he grew up on. Now, seven years later, Mark has carved out a career in the LAPD, taking down drug traffickers with his wise-cracking partner, Phil. Upon receiving news from his mother that a tragic death has once again occurred on the island, Mark returns home. Back on the island, Mark consoles his mother as they bury his younger brother. After the funeral, he sets his sights on finding who is responsible for the murder. The Island is directed by stunt coordinator / filmmaker Shaun Paul Piccinino, director of many films including The Bloodletting, The Lackey, American Fighter, Roped, Lady Driver, Wheels of Fortune, A California Christmas, That's Amor, and Holiday Harmony previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Caissie and Philippe Martinez. Produced by Alan Latham and Philippe Martinez. Saban Films will debut Piccinino's The Island in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 21st, 2023. Anyone curious?