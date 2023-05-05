Michael Jai White in WWII Action Movie 'Come Out Fighting' Trailer

"Hell of a way to fight a war…" Screen Media has revealed an official trailer for Come Out Fighting, a WWII action thriller from the filmmaker Steven Luke - he has been making tons of these junk World War II films recently, including Battle of the Bulge: Winter War, and Operation Seawolf before this. His latest war movie follows a small, specialized squad of U.S. Army African-American soldiers sent on an unofficial rescue mission behind enemy lines to locate their missing commanding officer. The action film stars Michael Jai White, Tyrese Gibson, Kellan Lutz, Hiram A. Murphy, and Dolph Lundgren. Come Out Fighting follows remarkable heroes making revolutionary strides during a grueling battle. Not much more than that, though… If you're not yet sold on all of that, then maybe this footage will help? Or maybe not… Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Steven Luke's Come Out Fighting, direct from YouTube:

Set during WWII, in this military adventure, a small, specialized squad of U.S. Army African American soldiers are sent on an unofficial rescue mission behind enemy lines to locate their missing commanding officer. The squad – upon battling their way through the German defenses – encounters more than they bargained for when they locate a downed U.S. Army pilot. With the help of their friends from the 761st tank battalion, the squad must find a way to survive and make it back in one piece. Come Out Fighting is both written and directed by American actor / filmmaker Steven Luke (aka Luke Schuetz), director of the movies Wunderland, The Great War, Battle of the Bulge: Winter War, and Operation Seawolf previously. Produced by Dean Bloxom, Aaron Courteau, Steven Luke, Hiram A. Murray, Andre Relis, Graham Schuetzle. Screen Media Films releases Come Out Fighting in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 19th, 2023.