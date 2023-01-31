Michael Shannon & Kate Hudson in Comedy 'A Little White Lie' Trailer

"Talk to me about literature!" Saban Films has revealed an amusing official trailer for a comedy titled A Little White Lie, which will be out on VOD to watch starting in March. Another of these uninteresting new films that despite having a good cast, will probably turn out pretty mediocre from the looks of it. When a handyman living in New York City is mistaken for a famous and famously reclusive writer, he's brought to a prestigious university where he is to deliver a keynote address to save the school's literary festival. "Shriver must do whatever it takes for his shot at love in this fish-out-of-water comedy." It's based on the book called Shriver. The film stars Michael Shannon as Shriver, with Kate Hudson, Zach Braff, Kate Linder, Aja Naomi King, plus Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Don Johnson. This looks like a wacky mix up with a fun ensemble of talented actors, but will it be any good? Maybe it has a good few good laughs? Have a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Maren's A Little White Lie, direct from YouTube:

Shriver (Michael Shannon), a down-on-his-luck New York City handyman who has never read a book in his life, is mistaken for a famous writer that has been in hiding for over 20 years. With nothing to lose, he accepts an invitation to attend a college literary festival and finds himself surrounded by adoring fans and an English professor (Kate Hudson) who captures his heart. Shriver must do whatever it takes for his shot at love in this fish-out-of-water comedy. A Little White Lie is both written and directed by filmmaker Michael Maren, his second feature film after directing A Short History of Decay previously; he worked for years as a war correspondent before making films. It's adapted from Chris Belden's novel titled Shriver. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Saban Films will debut Maren's A Little White Lie in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 3rd, 2023 coming soon. Who's interested?