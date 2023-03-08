Mickey Reece's Nashville Surrealist Comedy 'Country Gold' Trailer

"Hell Troyal, it's Nashville, everybody down here's a musician." Fandor has revealed an official trailer for a fascinating, surrealist comedy indie creation called Country Gold, the latest from experimental filmmaker Mickey Reece. This premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year and is screening now at the Glasgow Film Festival before a small theatrical opening in the US. Set In 1994, the trailer introduces up-and-coming country music star Troyal Brux (portrayed by Reece himself, in reference to Garth Brooks), as he joins Country legend George Jones (portrayed by Ben Hall, in a wildly hailed performance) for a wild bender in Nashville - the night before George plans to get cryogenically frozen. It "harkens back to an earlier Reece opus, the award-winning Alien, which reimagined the early days of Elvis and Pricilla Presley's marriage." If you're interested, there's screenings at select Alamo Drafthouses, presented by Fantastic Fest, and more theaters across the nation. Reece will be in attendance at select engagements in New York, LA, and Austin.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Mickey Reece's Country Gold, direct from YouTube:

Cult filmmaker Mickey Reece presents a bizarre reimagining of musical icons in his latest film - Country Gold. Featuring gut-busting gags and hilarious allusions to real-life events, this fantasy comedy becomes an emotionally stirring tribute to the legacies we leave behind. Reece stars as emerging Country music star Troyal Brux, who resembles '90s-era Garth Brooks. One wild night in Nashville, Brux has a chance meeting with fellow legend George Jones (Ben Hall), hours before Jones is to be cryogenically frozen, and takes him on a wild bender around town. Country Gold is directed by American indie filmmaker Mickey Reece, director of many experimental films including T-Rex, Me and Ichikawa, Broadcast, Mono, Climate of the Hunter, and Agnes previously. The screenplay is by Mickey Reece and John Selvidge. Produced by Kassie Gann. This initially premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year. Fandor debuts Reece's Country Gold in select US theaters starting March 16th, 2023 before it arrives on VOD in April this spring. Gold?