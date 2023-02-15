Mike Faist in 'Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game' Comedy Trailer

"I play pinball all the time – helps me focus." "Are you any good…?" Have a look at this little indie. Vertical Ent. has revealed an official trailer for an true story indie film called Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmakers the Bragg Brothers. Starring Tony and BAFTA nominee Mike Faist (best known as Riff from Spielberg's West Side Story), Crystal Reed, and Dennis Boutsikaris, Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game is based on the true story of Roger Sharpe, the GQ journalist and real-life pinball wizard who in 1976 helped overturned New York City's 35-year ban on pinball machines. Believe it! This is set for release starting in March. Based on true events, the film centers on the captivating story of Sharpe, who took a pinball machine to City Hall. The cast includes Christopher Convery, Connor Ratliff, Mike Doyle, Carlos Lopez, and Bryan Batt. That is quite a mustache Fiast has on him! This film looks good, balancing the quirky comedy with an inspirational story of a pinball nerd shaking things up.

Official trailer (+ posters) for the Bragg Bros' Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game, from YouTube:

An unsettled writer with a fantastic mustache, Roger Sharpe (Mike Faist), finds solace and confidence in one thing he has mastered: pinball. When a police raid destroys the only machines he can find in 1970s New York City, he learns the game is illegal. Roger reluctantly joins forces with the Music and Amusement Association to overturn the ban while falling in love with Ellen, an artist and single mother. Roger's path to save pinball ultimately rescues him. He and Ellen overcome their pasts and take a shot at love. Roger learns what it means to take a chance—and that commitment is the most rewarding gamble of all. Based on a true story. Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game is co-written and co-directed by the filmmakers known as "The Bragg Brothers", aka Austin & Meredith Bragg, making their feature directorial debut after many other short films previously; they also created the series "The Defenders of Stan" and "We the Internet TV" before this. This initially premiered at the 2022 Hamptons Film Festival last year. Vertical Ent. will debut this Pinball movie in select US theaters + on VOD starting on March 17th, 2023 coming soon.