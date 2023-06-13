'Mob Land' Crime Thriller Trailer with John Travolta & Stephen Dorff

"This ain't your world… you don't control this." Saban Films has revealed an official trailer for Mob Land, an action thriller crime film from filmmaker Nicholas Maggio. They're sending this one to theaters in August if anyone is interested in watching. "Some debts can't be repaid with money." A young father gets in over his head after a robbery goes wrong. The Tulsa King meets Hell or Highwater in this gritty and tense southern thriller starring Hollywood icon, John Travolta, as the Sheriff looking to stop things before it gets worse. A struggling family man robs a pill mill, but after the theft turns violent, he's hunted by both the police and the Dixieland mafia. Starring Shiloh Fernandez, Stephen Dorff, Ashley Benson, Emily Tremaine, Timothy V. Murphy, with Kevin Dillon and John Travolta as Sheriff Bodie Davis. This seems like it has some intense action and plenty of style, not sure about the rest of it. Nothing new, but still worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nicholas Maggio's Mob Land, direct from YouTube:

Deep in the heart of Dixie, in a small town struggling with the ravages of addiction, a local sheriff (John Travolta) tries to maintain the peace when desperate family man Shelby (Shiloh Fernandez) robs a pill mill with his reckless brother-in-law, Trey (Kevin Dillon). But the supposedly easy score takes a violent turn, alerting the New Orleans mafia's revenge-seeking enforcer Clayton Minor (Stephen Dorff), who then threatens Shelby's wife (Ashley Benson) and her daughter. With its unpredictable twists and turns, Mob Land is a heart-pounding, action thriller. Mob Land is both written and directed by newcomer filmmaker Nicholas Maggio, making his feature directorial debut after working in commercials and on music videos previously. Story by Rob Healy. It's produced by Bernie Gewissler and Corey Large. Saban Films will debut Maggio's Mob Land in select US theaters starting August 4th, 2023 this summer. Anyone want to watch?