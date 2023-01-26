More Dinos in Another UK Trailer for '65' Movie Starring Adam Driver

"There's something out there… Something alien." Sony has debuted another new official UK trailer for the epic sci-fi dinosaur movie 65, arriving in theaters in March 2023 in just a few months. The first official US trailer landed last month, this one is a bit different with a few extra shots of the dinosaurs they encounter. An astronaut who crash lands on a mysterious planet discovers that he is not alone. It turns out he crash lands from the future back on Earth – 65 million years ago – and encounters dinosaurs as they try to find a ship to escape on. All his fancy new tech will be used to keep them alive. Adam Driver stars with Ariana Greenblatt (the girl seen in this footage) and Chloe Coleman. Produced by Sam Raimi, who also gets name dropped in this new trailer. This does look like it might be a very entertaining dino movie. Especially with Adam Driver in the lead, look gritty and super pissed trying to escape alive and not get eaten. Fire it up.

Here's the new official UK trailer for Beck & Woods' sci-fi movie 65, direct from Sony UK's YouTube:

You can rewatch the original US trailer for Beck & Woods' 65 movie right here, for even more footage.

After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth… 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with many dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. 65, also known as 65: The End Is Only The Beginning, is both written and directed by acclaimed writers / filmmakers Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (aka "Beck/Woods"), directors of For Always, Her Summer, Spread, Nightlight, and Haunt previously; and also writers of the A Quiet Place movies. This is a co-production between Columbia Pictures, Bron Creative, Raimi Productions, and Beck/Woods. Produced by Sam Raimi, Zainab Azizi, Debbie Liebling Beck/Woods. Sony will debut 65 in theaters worldwide starting on March 17th, 2023 in just a few months. Look good?