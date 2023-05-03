More Dinosaurs Come to Life in 'Prehistoric Planet' - Season 2 Trailer

"Explore five new worlds filled with danger and adventure." How many of you watched the first season of this dinosaur series? It's educational and entertaining! Apple has revealed a new official trailer for Season 2 of the Prehistoric Planet series, made by BBC Studios Natural History Unit examining the life of dinos. We featured many trailers for this last year when it was first premiering, releasing in May for streaming on Apple TV+. This series brings Earth's history to life like never before. And in Season 2 - new dinosaurs, new habitats. It's narrated by Sir David Attenborough with an original score by multiple Oscar-winner Hans Zimmer, who is back again working with Anže Rozman and Kara Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music. Season 2 continues to bring Earth's history to life like never before, presenting new dinosaurs, new habitats and new scientific discoveries while taking viewers around the world in an epic five-night adventure. With new dinosaurs like the Tarchia, one of the largest Ankylosaurus, to returning favorites like Tyrannosaurus rex, and many more, Prehistoric Planet returns with an all-new season of prehistoric wonders. Take a look.

Here's the trailer for Season 2 of Apple TV+'s series Prehistoric Planet, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teasers for Prehistoric Planet - Season 1 here, or the first full trailer here.

Prehistoric Planet is a docu-series coming to Disney+. Executive produced by Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton (a veteran producer on many nature docs including Attenborough's Paradise Birds, "Galapagos", "Madagascar", "Big Cats", "Nature", "The Green Planet", "Dynasties I & II"). Individual episode directors have not been announced yet. The series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photo realistic visual effects of MPC. Apple debuts Prehistoric Planet - Season 2 streaming on Apple TV+ starting May 22nd, 2023 in a few more weeks.