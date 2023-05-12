Murder Mystery in the Scottish Highlands - 'Mercy Falls' Film Trailer

"We know she's coming, we know she'll find us." Tubi has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror thriller mystery film from Scotland titled Mercy Falls, directed by Scottish filmmaker Ryan Hendrick. It'll be available for streaming for free on Tubi next week. A group of friends sets off into the Scottish highlands in search of a long lost cabin, but an unforeseen tragedy befalls the group when one of them is injured. After making a decision about how to proceed, the friends uncover a secret that leads to suspicion, betrayal, and murder. Yet another mysterious murder & crime thriller on streaming services - serving up more of what everyone is addicted to these days. This stars Lauren Lyle, Nicolette McKeown, James Watterson, Layla Kirk, Joe Rising, and Eoin Sweeney. It doesn't look so bad, with foggy forest horror atmosphere.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ryan Hendrick's Mercy Falls, direct from Tubi's YouTube:

A group of friends set off into the Scottish Highlands in search of a long lost cabin. Once they are far from civilization, an unforeseen tragedy befalls the group and one bad decision leads to suspicion, betrayal and even murder. Mercy Falls is directed by Scottish producer / writer / filmmaker Ryan Hendrick, director of the films Minds of Glass and Lost at Christmas previously, plus many other short films. The screenplay is written by Meliá Grasska and Ryan Hendrick. It's produced by David Newman. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere before now, as far as we know. Tubi will release Hendrick's Mercy Falls streaming on Tubi (for free!) starting on May 14th, 2023 coming soon this month. Anyone interested in watching this?