'Muscles & Mayhem' - American Gladiators Unauthorized Story Trailer

"You are never gonna defeat 220 pounds of twisted steel and sex appeal." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a documentary series streaming event called Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators. This seems to have originally been developed as a doc film, but its being split into five 45 minute episodes (for a total of 225 minutes - which is almost 4 hours). In the 1990s, TV's stunt-filled "American Gladiators" show thrilled fans. This docu-series explores the show's success and how it almost ended before it began. The meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and gripping behind-the-scenes stories of one of the biggest spectacles on television during the height of the '90s. Told first hand from the stars who lived through it, this five part series reveals untold stories of the iconic American Gladiators' triumph, turmoil, and ultimate price of fame. Bring it on! Featuring appearances from many of the actual "Gladiators" who were on the show. It also sounds like there was a darker side to this show - as the trailer hints. Check it out.

Trailer for Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators, from YouTube:

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators chronicles the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and gripping behind-the-scenes stories of one of the biggest spectacles on television during the height of the '90s. Told firsthand from the stars who lived through it, this five part series reveals untold stories of the iconic American Gladiators’ triumph, turmoil, and ultimate price of fame. Muscles & Mayhem is a doc series directed by the filmmakers Tony Vainuku (director of In Football We Trust, Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist) and Jared Hess (director of the films Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre, Gentlemen Broncos, Don Verdean, Masterminds, and the doc series "Murder Among the Mormons"). It's produced by Campfire Studios and Game Seven Media. And executive produced by Tony Vainuku, Jared Hess, Ross M. Dinerstein, Kyle McCutcheon, Danny Lee Clark, Peter Sussman, Chris Koras. Netflix will debut the Muscles & Mayhem series streaming on Netflix starting June 28th, 2023 this summer. Any big fans of this show?