Music Doc 'Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection' Official Trailer

"Perfection is a battle that you'll never win." AMS Pictures has revealed an official trailer for a documentary titled Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection, a look back biopic at the beloved American singer and drummer. Karen Carpenter was half of the sibling duo the Carpenters, but died at only the young age of 32. Now forty years after her death, this doc reveals astounding new insight into the singer's tragically short life and enduring musical legacy. Utilizing unreleased recordings and celebrity interviews – including with Olivia Newton-John, Cynthia Gibb, Suzanne Somers, Kristin Chenoweth, Carnie Wilson, Bob James and Carol Burnett – the documentary sheds light on the musician's challenges with eating disorders. Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection is a "captivating, revealing, and unvarnished doc providing astounding new insight into the singer’s tragically short life and enduring musical legacy." This looks like a tough look at Karen and her harsh struggles with anorexia & fame. Premiering soon at the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

Official trailer for Randy Martin's doc Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection, from YouTube:

She was the first in a long line of celebrities with an eating disorder in an era when this misunderstood phenomenon brought shame & public humiliation. For the first time, we get to hear Karen Carpenter's personal struggle in her own voice through never-before-released recordings—and the legendary voices of those who knew her and were inspired by her music. As the #1 American musical act of the 1970s, the Carpenters were on "Top of the World," producing a string of pop masterpieces, including "Close to You," "We've Only Just Begun," and "Rainy Days and Mondays." But behind closed doors, Karen's quest for perfection resulted in low self-esteem, a disheartening love life, and a public battle with anorexia nervosa, which resulted in her untimely death at the age of only 32. Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection is directed by doc filmmaker Randy Martin, of the film Willie Nelson: Highs and Lows, and TV including "Our Living Oceans" and "The Price of Fame". Produced by Randy Schmidt and Brad Osborne. The film is premiering at the 2023 Santa Barbara Film Festival. No release is set, stay tuned. Visit the film's official site.