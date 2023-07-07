Music Doc 'Scream of My Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story' Official Trailer

"Some people go out and rediscover their roots… but sometimes roots just come and get you." Rock on with a band unlike any other!! An official trailer is available for a new music documentary titled Scream of My Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story, about the band Gogol Bordello and its lead singer, a Ukrainian punk rocker named Eugene Hütz. This premiered at both the Tribeca Film Festival and Karlovy Vary Film Festival in Czechia recently. It's a profile of Eugene and his life, growing up as a Ukrainian living abroad, and as a musician for this legendary gypsy punk band with a cult following. Co-director Nate Pommer describes the film's layers: "On the one hand, it is an instruction manual on how not to give up and pursue your dreams; on the other hand, it is a tribute to Ukrainian culture." Hütz recently appeared at the KVIFF fest and played a concert at the premiere. There's no release dates confirmed yet since this is just now on its festival run, but it looks like a fantastic doc that will be worth your time. Even if you aren't that familiar with Gogol Bordello.

First trailer for Pommer & Weinrib's doc Scream of My Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story, on YouTube:

With Ukraine's sovereignty & cultural identity under perilous threat, punk icons Gogol Bordello, are using their music as a rallying cry for a nation. From never-before-seen photo & video archives spanning two decades - including concert performances, backstage moments and interviews - this film follows the epic journey of Eugene Hütz, Gogol frontman and one of the greatest storytellers of our time. A Romani born in Ukraine, Hütz fled from his homeland after the Chernobyl disaster. Now, after years of exorcising demons through his music, he is going home to face down the biggest demon of all. A wild punk-rock-doc that explodes off the screen, Scream of My Blood is a testament to the power of speaking your truth, no matter the cost. Scream of My Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story is co-directed by filmmakers Nate Pommer (director of Randomizer, editor for Vice + on other TV projects) & Eric Weinrib (director of Roseanne for President! and Between Musk and Mars). This initially premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival and it also played at KVIFF in Czechia. No release is set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Look good?