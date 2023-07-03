Music History Doc Series 'I Wanna Rock: The 80s Metal Dream' Trailer

"I don't regret anything." Get ready to rock! Paramount+ has unveiled an official trailer for one of their new doc series streaming this summer called I Wanna Rock: The 80s Metal Dream. It will retell the stories of the early years of Skid Row, Winger, Twisted Sister, Vixen and The Scream. It was made in conjunction with MTV Studios in partnership with Gunpowder & Sky. I Wanna Rock follows five young rockers chasing stardom in the cutthroat world of '80s metal. Some will succeed, some will fail, but each will make you see an entirely new side of the metal genre. "Five young dreamers chasing stardom in the cutthroat world of 80s metal…" The three episodes that are a part of this rock streaming event are "I Wanna Be Somebody," which focuses on the early days of these metal bands' careers; "Headed For Heartbreak," which tells the story of the struggles faced by the bands; and "Smells Like Change," which investigates the rise of grunge & damage done to the hair metal scene. Unfortunately this looks rather generic overall - at least it features mega hair.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Paramount+'s doc I Wanna Rock: The 80s Metal Dream, from YouTube:

"Hairspray. Spandex. Leather pants." I Wanna Rock follows five young dreamers chasing stardom in the cutthroat world of 80s metal. Some will succeed, some will fail, but each will make you see an entirely new side of the metal genre. The '80s Metal Dream streaming docuseries kicks off with five aspiring rockers embarking on a journey to achieve fame in the world of 80s metal. As we see their careers skyrocket, they battle personal demons, sexism, and even Congress. Meanwhile, from country to grunge, the world's taste in music is changing, and every metal musician is fighting for survival. I Wanna Rock: The 80s Metal Dream is a docu series directed by award-winning doc producer / filmmaker Tyler Measom, director of the doc films Sons of Perdition, An Honest Liar, and Biography: I Want My MTV, along with the TV series "Murder Among the Mormons" and In the Balance: Ballet for a Lost Year most recently. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios in partnership with Gunpowder & Sky. Produced by Van Toffler. MTV will release I Wanna Rock: The 80s Metal Dream streaming on Paramount+ starting on July 18th, 2023 this summer.