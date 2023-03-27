In Theaters This Week: Music History Film 'Spinning Gold' Final Trailer

"The artists worked with us, not for us. We were family." Hero Ent. is releasing this music history movie in theaters nationwide later this week - Spinning Gold, opening on March 31st. The film is actually a biopic feature, not a documentary or musical, about 1970s record producer Neil Bogart, co-founder of Casablanca Records. It's written and directed by producer / filmmaker Timothy Scott Bogart, who just so happens to be Neil Bogart's son. We featured the first trailer late last year, and here's one more before it opens. Telling a story so unbelievable that it can only be true, comes the motion picture event of the musical journey of Neil Bogart and how his Casablanca Records created the greatest soundtrack of our lives. Jeremy Jordan stars as Neil, along with Michelle Monaghan, Peyton List, Jason Isaacs, Lyndsy Fonseca, Sebastian Maniscalco, Dan Fogler, Caylee Cowan, and Winslow Fegley. Featuring musicians like KISS, Isley Brothers, Donna Summer, Bill Withers, & Gladys Knight. Doesn't look so bad, but doesn't look good either.

Here's the second official trailer for Timothy Scott Bogart's Spinning Gold, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Bogart's Spinning Gold right here, for even more footage.

What do Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, The Isley Brothers, The Village People, and Bill Withers all have in common with the rock band KISS? They all rose to musical heights under the watchful ear of the music industry's most colorful and brilliant music producer, Neil Bogart, founder of Casablanca Records, the most successful independent record company of all time. Along with a ragtag team of young music lovers, Neil and Casablanca Records would rewrite history and change the music industry forever. Their mix of creative insanity, a total belief in each other and the music they were creating, shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation. Spinning Gold is directed by American producer / filmmaker Timothy Scott Bogart, making his second feature after directing Touched previously, as well as a few TV series. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Hero Partners & Universal will debut Spinning Gold in select US theaters starting on March 31st, 2023 this spring. Who wants to watch?