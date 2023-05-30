Must See Full Trailer for Boots Riley's Giant Man Series 'I'm A Virgo'

"You are a 13 foot tall Black man – they fear you." Prime Video has dropped the full-length official trailer for the series I'm a Virgo, the latest creation from the ingeniously creative mind of Boots Riley. Set for a streaming debut on June 23rd soon - really looking forward to this. It's his follow-up to the wacky hit Sorry to Bother You, featuring another outlandish concept that might actually make for a compelling watch. "Even when you're thirteen feet tall, there's still some growing up to do." The series is about Cootie, a 13-foot tall young Black man in Oakland, California. His parents have kept him at home all these years, but when he finally goes out into the world he learns about all the good and bad sides of it. Jharrel Jerome stars as Cootie, with a cast including Brett Gray, Kara Young, Allius Barnes, Olivia Washington, and Mike Epps. This looks even wilder and crazier than I was expecting! I'm glad to see Boots taking this concept and running with it, going as far as they can with the story of: "what if a giant Black man really existed?" I'm IN.

Here's the full official trailer (+ two posters) for Boots Riley's series I'm A Virgo, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Boots Riley's series I'm A Virgo right here, for the first look again.

I'm a Virgo is a fantastical coming-of-age joyride about Cootie, a 13-ft tall young Black man in Oakland, California. To keep Cootie safe from a hostile world, his adoptive parents have hidden him from the world, never allowing him to leave their home. When Cootie finally ventures outside, he experiences the beauties and contradictions of society for the very first time. The series is a mythic examination of what happens when the oppressed finally rise up – and asks why we are so often asked to identify with the oppressors in our stories, rather than the true heroes we often overlook. I'm a Virgo is a series from American writer / musician / filmmaker Boots Riley, director of the film Sorry to Bother You previously. With additional writing by Tze Chun, Marcus Gardley, Michael R. Jackson, and Whitney White. Featuring episodes directed by Boots Riley. Executive produced by Adam Merims, Tze Chun, Michael Ellenberg, Jharrel Jerome, and Boots Riley. It initially premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival. Amazon will debut the I'm a Virgo series streaming on Prime Video starting June 23rd, 2023 coming up this summer. Who's going to watch this?