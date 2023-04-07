Must See Full Trailer for 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Sequel

"Few times in my life, I've seen things… But I've been looking for this… all my life." Lucasfilm has revealed the second official trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie, this one directed by James Mangold. The outstanding first trailer dropped last year, this one is just as fun. It's also set to premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival this May. The film will be set in 1969 in the middle of the Space Race, with Harrison Ford back as Indy. Meanwhile, Voller, a NASA member and ex-Nazi involved with the Moon-landing program, wants to "rectify the world and make it into a better place as he sees fit." Along with Ford, Dial of Destiny stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, with Antonio Banderas, and John Rhys-Davies. We finally get glimpses at more set pieces in this trailer, as well as the dial itself, and some of the flashback scenes involving a younger Indy & younger Mads. I can't wait!! Bring it.

Here's the second trailer for James Mangold's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, from YouTube:

You can watch the first official trailer for Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny here or the Super Bowl spot.

A fifth movie in the Indiana Jones franchise, continuing the story after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). Starring Harrison Ford as adventurer Indiana Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena. The full cast also features Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, and Olivier Richters. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, also known as, Indiana Jones 5 is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker James Mangold, director of the movies Heavy, Cop Land, Girl Interrupted, Kate & Leopold, Identity, Walk the Line, 3:10 to Yuma, Knight and Day, The Wolverine, Logan, and Ford v Ferrari previously. The screenplay is written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and James Mangold. It's based on characters by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman. And produced by Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Simon Emanuel, and Lucasfilm. Disney will release Mangold's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (aka Indy 5) in theaters everywhere worldwide starting June 30th, 2023 this summer movie season. First trailer here. Who's in?