Must See Super Bowl Spot for 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

"My memory's a little fuzzy - are you still a Nazi??" Lucasfilm has debuted a new Super Bowl TV spot for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie, this one directed by James Mangold. The outstanding first trailer dropped last year, with an action-packed 30 seconds more of footage in this spot. They still haven't revealed any official plot details yet. Only: the film will be set in 1969 in the middle of the Space Race, with Harrison Ford back as Indy. Meanwhile, Voller, a NASA member and ex-Nazi involved with the Moon-landing program, wants to "rectify the world and make it into a better place as he sees fit." Along with Harrison Ford, The Dial of Destiny stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge (who shows up in this spot), Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, and John Rhys-Davies. What a stellar cast! This is looking like it might've really turned out damn good, which is all we can hope for. Bring on another summer of Indy.

Here's the Super Bowl TV Spot for Mangold's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, from YouTube:

You can watch the first official trailer for Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny here for even more footage.

A fifth movie in the Indiana Jones franchise, continuing the story after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). Starring Harrison Ford as adventurer Indiana Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena. The full cast also features Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, and Olivier Richters. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, also known as, Indiana Jones 5 is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker James Mangold, director of the movies Heavy, Cop Land, Girl Interrupted, Kate & Leopold, Identity, Walk the Line, 3:10 to Yuma, Knight and Day, The Wolverine, Logan, and Ford v Ferrari previously. The screenplay is written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and James Mangold. It's based on characters by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman. And produced by Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Simon Emanuel, and Lucasfilm. Disney will release Mangold's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (aka Indy 5) in theaters everywhere worldwide starting June 30th, 2023 this summer movie season. First trailer here. Who's in?