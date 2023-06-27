Must See Trailer for Atomic Bomb Espionage Doc 'A Compassionate Spy'

"Something gruesome & horrible was being constructed." Magnolia Pictures has revealed an official trailer for an acclaimed documentary film titled A Compassionate Spy, made by the award-winning Chicago-based doc filmmaker Steve James (who's best known for Hoop Dreams, Life Itself about Roger Ebert, The Interrupters, Abacus: Small Enough to Jail). This premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival last year, and ended up being one of my favorite films of the festival. A Compassionate Spy tells the incredible story of Manhattan Project scientist Ted Hall, who shared classified nuclear secrets with Russia. Hall is interviewed extensively, along with his wife Joan Hall, and courageously tells his story in this. It's a very sensitive topic, especially nowadays, but fascinating to dig into - he was one of a few people who had worked on the atomic bomb at Los Alamos and shared its secrets to the Russians. He thought it would be wrong for America to be the only country with this extraordinary power. Does he regret this knowing what Russia became? You have to watch this doc when it opens in August to find out what he really thinks. This is highly recommend by me.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Steve James' doc A Compassionate Spy, direct from YouTube:

Acclaimed filmmaker Steve James’ A Compassionate Spy is a gripping real-life espionage thriller about controversial Manhattan Project physicist Ted Hall, who infamously provided nuclear secrets to the Soviet Union, told through the perspective of his loving wife Joan, who protected his secret for decades. Recruited in 1944 as an 18-year-old Harvard undergraduate to help Robert Oppenheimer and his team create a bomb, Hall was the youngest physicist on the Manhattan Project, and didn't share his colleagues' elation after the successful detonation of the world’s first atomic bomb. Concerned that a U.S. post-war monopoly on such a powerful weapon could lead to nuclear catastrophe, Hall began passing key details about the bomb's construction to the Soviet Union. Before the war, he met, fell in love with, and married Joan, a fellow student with whom he shared a passion for classical music and socialist causes —and the explosive secret of his espionage. The pair raised a family while living under a cloud of suspicion and years of FBI surveillance & intimidation. Two-time Oscar nominee Steve James' nuanced, ever-relevant documentary film reveals the twists and turns of this real-life spy story, its profound impact on nuclear history, and the couple’s remarkable love and life spent together during more than 50 years of marriage.

A Compassionate Spy is directed by acclaimed American doc filmmaker Steve James based in Chicago, director of the films Hoop Dreams, Stevie, Reel Paradise, At the Death House Door, The Interrupters, Head Games, Life Itself, and Abacus: Small Enough to Jail previously, and the recent Chicago doc series "City So Real". It's produced by Mark Mitten, Dave Lindorff, and Steve James. This initially premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival last year. Magnolia Pictures will debut Steve James' A Compassionate Spy in select US theaters + on VOD stating on August 4th, 2023 this summer. For more info, vist the film's official website.