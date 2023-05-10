Must See Trailer for Eva Longoria's Superb 'Flamin' Hot' Cheetos Movie

"The Hispanic market will not be ignored!" Searchlight Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for Flamin' Hot, an indie comedy directed by Mexican-American actress Eva Longoria. You might've already heard about this one - yes, this movie is about the guy who invented and convinced Frito Lay to make the "Flamin' Hot" flavor Cheetos and chips. It premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival to rave reviews, and will be out to watch streaming on Disney+ and Hulu this June. This is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez who as a Frito Lay janitor disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican American heritage to turn Flamin' Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon. Starring Jesse Garcia as Montañez, with Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, Emilio Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Matt Walsh, Pepe Serna, Bobby Soto, Jimmy Gonzales, Brice Gonzalez, and Hunter Jones. I recently watched the film and it's fantastic! I kinda loved it, not what I was expecting but so entertaining and funny. Dive in.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Eva Longoria's Flamin' Hot, direct from YouTube:

Eva Longoria's new film Flamin' Hot is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon. Flamin' Hot is directed by award-winning Mexican-American actress / filmmaker Eva Longoria, director of the doc La Guerra Civil and the TV movie Glamorous previously, plus other short films and TV series directing. The screenplay is written by Lewis Colick and Linda Yvette Chávez. Produced by DeVon Franklin. This initially premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Searchlight Pictures will debut Longoria's Flamin' Hot streaming on Hulu and Disney+ starting June 9th, 2023 this summer. Who's in?