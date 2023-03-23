Must See Trailer for Tommy Wiseau's Hilarious Shark Movie 'Big Shark'

"You can run… You can hide… But that won't save you." Tommy Wiseau, famed director of The Room, is back!! I guess…? Maybe? A new trailer has debuted for his next feature film titled Big Shark. The second trailer for a shark movie out this week after The Black Demon, too. It's also Wiseau's only feature since The Room in 2003. The trailer launched on Variety along with a poster and info about a roadshow tour Wiseau is going on, playing the film in different cinemas around the country throughout 2023. So it will indeed be the return of Mr. Wiseau. The only simple synopsis available is: Three firefighters must save New Orleans from a shark attack. Because of course they do. It's no surprise to say that this looks like a parody film. Also a warning - the trailer ends halfway and suddenly turns into an ad for Wiesau's underwear brand - yes, for real. Very strange. Wiseau writes & directs Big Shark, and stars with Isaiah LaBorde & Mark Valeriano. A different trailer was put out in 2019, showing Greg Sestero, but he's not in this new tease. Chomp chomp.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Tommy Wiseau's movie Big Shark, direct from YouTube:

The film, which was first announced in early 2019, takes place in Louisiana and follows three firefighters who must save New Orleans from a shark attack. Big Shark is directed by iconic bad filmmaker Tommy Wiseau, best known as the writer and director of cult classic The Room from 2003. He also worked on a short documentary titled Homeless in America, and created the Hulu series "The Neighbors", but he hasn't made any other feature films since then. It's produced by Thomas Johnston, Isaiah LaBorde, and Tommy Wiseau. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Wiseau's Big Shark will start screening in one cinema at a time starting on April 2nd, 2023 in Portland, OR. It will screen later in April in New Orleans, in May in San Francisco, and in LA / NY later in June / August. Wiseau plans to appear in person for this first series of self-branded "Pre Premier" screenings. Eventually he will release the "Official Final Cut Version" of Big Shark sometime later in 2023. Anyone interested? So… well, how does this look?