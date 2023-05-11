Must Watch: Alex Winter's Insightful Doc 'The YouTube Effect' Trailer

"You just have to gets eyes on the video" Drafthouse Films + Kanopy have unveiled the full trailer for The YouTube Effect documentary, the latest film by the very talented doc director Alex Winter. This initially premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival last year, and we posted a teaser trailer back then. YouTube is both inspirational and cautionary; the video-sharing website appeared in 2005 and quickly grew to become one of the most ubiquitous and powerful media platforms in the world. The story of YouTube is the great dilemma of our times; the technology revolution has made our lives easier and more enriched, while also presenting dangers and challenges that make the world a more perilous place. Indeed - a truth we should no longer ignore. And at this extraordinary moment in history, it is the story of how we got here and where we're going. Alex Winter is one of the best filmmakers making docs about technology and its impact, and I am looking forward to catching up with this. Perhaps it should be shown to everyone, which is why they're giving it a streaming release via Kanopy after it first plays in theaters. Watch this below - on YouTube! Ha.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Winter's doc The YouTube Effect, direct from YouTube:

"Alex Winter is one of the most thoughtful documentary filmmakers working today, and Kanopy is proud to offer six of his previous films to libraries around the world," says Kanopy General Manager Jason Tyrrell. “So, when the opportunity was presented to bring The YouTube Effect to Kanopy we knew it was a perfect fit. The subject of YouTube and its lasting impact on society and its viewers is a topic worthy of critical analysis and this documentary initiates a conversation that we believe will continue in the homes and classrooms where Kanopy is available through academic libraries."

"The unparalleled scale of Google's YouTube has significant and problematic implications worldwide, and has received much less attention than its competitors." The documentary film from Alex Winter explores the ascension and acceleration of YouTube, a video-sharing website that started with humble origins and has gone on to change how we experience the world. With exclusive access to some of YouTube’s biggest stars, the film presents an eye-opening and troubling look at the platform now so powerfully embedded in our lives. The YouTube Effect, also known as Mass Effect: The Story of YouTube, is written and directed by acclaimed actor / filmmaker Alex Winter, director of the excellent doc films Downloaded, Deep Web, The Panama Papers, Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain, Showbiz Kids, and Zappa previously. This first premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival last year. The documentary will open exclusively with Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas starting on July 7th, 2023 before expanding to more theaters nationwide July 14th, followed by its debut on Kanopy and other digital platforms. For more info, visit the doc film's official site.