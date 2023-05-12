Must Watch: Featurette on The Making of 'How to Blow Up a Pipeline'

"It's about a group of people coming together to solve a really huge problem." Neon has revealed a making of featurette video for How to Blow Up a Pipeline, which is now playing in limited theaters around the country. This acclaimed film is under extra special scrutiny because the FBI issued security notes about it - of course they did. A crew of young environmental activists execute a daring mission to sabotage an oil pipeline in this taut and timely thriller that is part high-stakes heist, part radical exploration of the climate crisis. Based on the non-fiction book of the same name from Andreas Malm - which describes sabotage as an effective and necessary form of climate activism. This video features a roundtable conversation with director Daniel Goldhaber, editor Daniel Garber, co-writer / executive producer Jordan Sjol, and star Ariela Barer, who also wrote and produced the film. I'm glad they released this video, because I think this film deserves all the attention and support it can get. It seems as if they had to make this featurette to remind us it is just a film, but at the same time, it's a powerful film that should resonate & connect deeply with people.

Here's the Making Of featurette for Daniel Goldhaber's How to Blow Up a Pipeline, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the official trailer for Goldhaber's How to Blow Up a Pipeline here, for more footage.

Description from TIFF: "In the opening minutes of this taut and timely thriller from Daniel Goldhaber, a young woman punctures the tires of an SUV, leaving behind a note that bluntly explains, 'If the law will not punish you, we will.' The woman is Xochitl (Ariela Barer), a climate-change activist recently orphaned after a freak heat wave claimed her mother’s life. Dissatisfied by the minuscule gains being made in her fight against climate crisis, she has turned to sabotage and property destruction, symbolic acts of violence that cannot be ignored. Before long, her radical resolve leads her to spearhead a crew of friends, lovers, and strangers, each with a hard-luck story of their own, on a daring mission to blow up a West Texas pipeline." How to Blow Up a Pipeline is directed by up-and-coming American writer / filmmaker Daniel Goldhaber, his second feature film after Cam previously, plus a few shorts and the TV series "50 States of Fright". The screenplay is written by Ariela Barer & Jordan Sjol & Daniel Goldhaber. Adapted from the book by Andreas Malm. This initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year. Neon will release Goldhaber's How to Blow Up a Pipeline in select US theaters starting April 7th, 2023. It's still playing in theaters now.