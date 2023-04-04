Must Watch Perfect Trailer for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

"Everyone keeps telling me how my story is supposed to go. Nah… I'ma do my own thing!" Yes! Bring on the return of Miles! Sony has unveiled the full-length official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the highly anticipated sequel to the animation classic Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The first full trailer for this arrived last December, and it's set to open in theaters this June. I cannot wait!! Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse with Gwen Stacey, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero. Shameik Moore returns to voice Miles, along with Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen. The cast also features Issa Rae and Oscar Isaac (as "Spider-Man 2099" / Miguel O'Hara - finally in this trailer), along with Jake Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya as "Spider-Punk", and Jason Schwartzman as the Spot. This looks like it might even be better than the first, and that's not an easy feat to pull off. Everything in here is fantastic - it had a nice full-on laugh at the jokes at the end. Enjoy.

Here's the main official trailer for Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the first official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse here for even more footage.

Miles' story and the Spider-Verse web is expanding. Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Part One is co-directed by Joaquim Dos Santos (storyboard artist / character designer on "G.I. Joe: Resolute" and "The Legend of Korra") & Kemp Powers (co-director of Pixar's Soul / staff writer on "Star Trek: Discovery") & Justin K. Thompson (visual development artist / designer in animation). The screenplay is written by Phil Lord & Chris Miller, and Dave Callaham; based on characters created by Stan Lee. Produced by Avi Arad, Phil Lord & Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, and Christina Steinberg. Made by Sony Pictures Animation. Sony opens Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in theaters worldwide starting on June 2nd, 2023 this summer movie season. Who's ready? Still looking awesome?