Must Watch Official Trailer for 'Theater Camp' Mockumentary Comedy

"These people are really weird." Searchlight Pictures has revealed their fun first official trailer for the indie comedy Theater Camp, a mockumentary in the same vein as Waiting for Guffman or Best in Show. This first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and was a massive hit, one of the best of the fest, I loved it and raved about it in my own review as well. The acclaimed faux documentary film follows the eccentric staff of a rundown theater camp in upstate New York, as they band together with the beloved founder's bro-y son to keep the camp afloat, when she falls into a coma right before the summer session is set to begin. They attempt to put on a masterpiece to save their theater camp known as "AdirondACTS". The ensemble cast of this comedy includes Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, and Alan Kim, with Amy Sedaris. Even if you're not a theater nerd (like everyone in this film), you'll still laugh your ass off at this film. I had such a great time with it, especially with an audience. Don't miss Theater Camp when it opens this summer.

Here's the first official trailer for Gordon & Lieberman's Theater Camp, from Searchlight's YouTube:

From Sundance: "As summer rolls around again, kids are gathering from all over to attend AdirondACTS, a scrappy theater camp in upstate New York that’s a haven for budding performers. After its indomitable founder Joan (Amy Sedaris) falls into a coma, her clueless “crypto-bro” son Troy (Jimmy Tatro) is tasked with keeping the thespian paradise running. With financial ruin looming, Troy must join forces with Amos (Ben Platt), Rebecca-Diane (Molly Gordon), and their band of eccentric instructors to come up with a solution before the curtain rises on opening night." Theater Camp is co-directed by actors / filmmakers Molly Gordon & Nick Lieberman, making their feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is written by Noah Galvin & Molly Gordon & Nick Lieberman & Ben Platt. It's produced by Erik Feig, Samie Kim Falvey, Julia Hammer, Ryan Heller, Maria Zuckerman, Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt. This premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). Searchlight releases Theater Camp in select US theaters starting July 14th, 2023.