Must Watch: Oliver Stone's 'Nuclear Now' Climate Change Doc Trailer

"The very thing that we fear… is what may save us." Yes, indeed, listen to Oliver. He did his research on this, he knows what's good. Abramorama has unveiled the official trailer for a documentary titled Nuclear Now, the latest feature made by prolific director Oliver Stone. This premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival last year, where I first saw it and wrote a glowing review of it. A vitally important film for our times, this is more of Stone's urgent climate change documentary than anything else. He addresses the problems, the propaganda, the people, and dives into the most appropriate solution for the moment - atomic energy, or nuclear power. Instead of shutting down and demolishing nuclear plants, we should be building more because yes - nuclear power is the only immediate solution to turn off all of the goal & gas plants while still producing enough power to maintain the worldwide demand for electricity. This is an outstanding film that comprehensively covers this topic, answers questions, and might just make a difference in saving the world.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Oliver Stone's doc Nuclear Now, direct from YouTube:

Nuclear Now takes viewers on an educational, thought-provoking journey with legendary director Oliver Stone, as he explores the powerful impact of nuclear energy. The climate crisis remains unresolved, and the volume of carbon-free electricity needed over the next 30 years is almost unimaginable. This film aims to remove the fears associated with nuclear energy and highlight the sustainability and affordability it can bring in the pursuit of restoring the world’s ecosystems and economies. Nuclear Now, formerly known as just Nuclear, is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Oliver Stone, of many films including the docs Comandante, South of the Border, Castro in Winter, Mi Amigo Hugo, and JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass previously. It's produced by Max Arvelaiz, Fernando Sulichin, and Robert S. Wilson. This initially premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival last year (read our review). Abramorama opens Stone's Nuclear Now in select US theaters starting on April 28th, 2023. For more info, visit the film's official site.