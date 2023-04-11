Must Watch: 'Talk to Me' - A24's Official Trailer for Australian Horror

"What if we opened the door, but we didn't shut it?" A24 has unveiled the first official US trailer for the indie horror hit called Talk to Me, made by the Australian brothers known as "RackaRacka" on YouTube. It played to rave reviews at both the Sundance and Berlin Film Festivals this year, after first premiering in Australia late last year. This is going to be the next big horror hit! And it has A24 behind it! When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new "thrill," until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Yes this gets super creepy. The film stars Sophie Wilde as Mia, Joe Bird as Riley, Alexandra Jensen, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, Marcus Johnson, Alexandria Steffensen, Zoe Terakes, and Chris Alosio. I'm glad this doesn't give away too much, setting up the premise then letting the rest of the mystery enhance the spooky tension. If everything goes well, this should be THE indie horror hit of the year - it's super scary and fresh and original.

Here's the official trailer for Danny & Michael Philippou's Talk to Me, direct from A24's YouTube:

When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Talk to Me is co-directed by Australian brothers Danny Philippou & Michael Philippou, also known as "RackaRacka" (check out their YouTube channel), making their feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously as well as their YT videos. The screenplay is written by Bill Hinzman and Danny Philippou; based on a concept by Daley Pearson. It's produced by Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings. The film initially premiered at the 2022 Adelaide Film Festival last year, then it played at both the 2023 Sundance and Berlin Film Festivals earlier this year (read our review). A24 will release the Philippous' Talk to Me in US theaters starting July 28th, 2023 - right in the middle of the summer movie season. Who's in for this? Look scary?