Must Watch Trailer for Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' with Joaquin Phoenix

"I am destined for greatness. But those in power will only see me as a sword." Apple has revealed the first official trailer for Napoleon, the next epic Ridley Scott movie about the iconic French emperor. You know his name, do you know his story? Ridley. Joaquin. Napoleon. An Apple Studios production in conjunction with Scott Free Productions, Napoleon is an original and personal look at Napoleon Bonaparte's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine. This looks as monumentally epic as Scott's other massive movies like Gladiator and Kingdom of Heaven, diving full on into the history of the sordid French warrior and his many wicked ways. "I am the first to admit when I make a mistake. I simply never do." Joaquin Phoenix stars as Bonaparte, with Vanessa Kirby, Ludivine Sagnier, Ben Miles, Tahar Rahim, Catherine Walker, Youssef Kerkour, Paul Rhys, Matthew Needham, & many others. Apple isn't the best at trailers, this one is a bit wonky, but I still think it looks damn good. It'll be a worthwhile cinematic experience, for sure.

Here's the first official trailer for Ridley Scott's Napoleon, direct from Apple TV's YouTube:

Directed by the legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott, Napoleon stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and military leader. The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby. The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition & astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader & war visionary. Napoleon is directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Ridley Scott, director of many films including Alien, Prometheus, Alien: Covenant, The Martian, Gladiator, Robin Hood, American Gangster, The Counselor, Matchstick Men, Blade Runner, Black Hawk Down, Kingdom of Heaven, Legend, Exodus: Gods and Kings, All the Money in the World, The Last Duel, and House of Gucci previously. The screenplay is written by David Scarpa (The Day the Earth Stood Still, All the Money in the World, "The Man in the High Castle"). It's produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh, Mark Huffam, and Joaquin Phoenix. Apple will debut Scott's Napoleon in theaters nationwide starting November 22nd, 2023 this fall. First impression? Look good?