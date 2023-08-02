Must Watch Trailer for 'Slotherhouse' - The Killer Sloth Horror Movie

"In the jungle, she's a 'beta.' But out here, she's an 'alpha.'" Gravitas Ventures + Iconic Events have unveiled the first official trailer for Slotherhouse, the hilariously fun new slasher horror film featuring a killer sloth. Yes, seriously, it's real – and amazing. It's described as a "delightfully over-the-top and movie about a sloth that goes on a killing spree in a sorority…" In the spirit of M3GAN, Cocaine Bear, and the Chucky / Child's Play series, though I'd reckon it's more like Gremlins or Critters. Emily Young wants to be elected as her sorority's president. She adopts a cute sloth, thinking it can become the new mascot and help her win, until a string of fatalities implicate the sloth as the main suspect in the murders. It's time to meet Alpha the Killer Sloth. Starring Lisa Ambalavanar, Sydney Craven, Olivia Rouyre, Bianca Beckles-Rose, Andrew Horton, Sutter Nolan, and Grace Patterson. Not much footage in this first look, but there's enough to make me smile & laugh at this hilarious concept. And there's the tagline: "Don't rush, die slow."

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Matthew Goodhue's Slotherhouse, direct from YouTube:

It’s senior year of college for sorority sister Emily Young and for the first time ever, Sigma Lambda Theta is having elections for who will be president. Wanting to have a killer year, Emily realizes she might just be the best option for her sorority. While beginning her campaign, she finds an adorable sloth that steals her heart and realizes she also might steal the hearts, and votes, of her sisters. But when bodies slowly begin to pile up in the Sigma Lambda Theta house, Emily and her sorority sisters realize the deaths are being caused by their new house mascot – the cuddly sloth, Alpha. Will Emily and her sisters escape the house with their lives? Or is this death-sloth with 3 razor sharp claws too quick for them? Slotherhouse is directed by American filmmaker Matthew Goodhue, director of the film Woe previously, plus a few other shorts. The screenplay is by Bradley Fowler, from a story by Bradley Fowler and Cady Lanigan. Gravitas + Iconic Events will release Slotherhouse in theaters nationwide starting August 30th, 2023. Who's down?