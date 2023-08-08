Must Watch Trailer for Wall St Thriller 'Fair Play' with Phoebe Dynevor

"Look into this, let me know what you think." Here we go! Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for Chloe Domont's extraordinary new film Fair Play, which is still one of our Top 10 films of the year so far. This first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January (where I saw it), and it's also playing at the Toronto Film Festival next coming up in September. An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund in NYC pushes a young couple’s relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement. It's a remarkably taut, intense film about toxic masculinity and how many men get angry when a woman gets promoted over them. Phoebe Dynevor stars as Emily, with Alden Ehrenreich as Luke, plus Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, Sebastian De Souza, Sia Alipour, and Brandon Bassir. I wrote in my glowing review, after watching this one get a huge standing ovation, that "it's just an amazing film to watch, with refreshingly vibrant NYC cinematography." Everything about this one is top notch! Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Chloe Domont's Fair Play, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Via Sundance: "Hot off the heels of their new engagement, thriving New York couple Emily (Dynevor) and Luke (Ehrenreich) can’t get enough of each other. When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, supportive exchanges between the lovers begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, Luke and Emily must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition." Fair Play is both written and directed by American writer / filmmaker Chloe Domont, making her feature directorial debut with this film after a number of short films and TV work, including episodes of "Ballers" & "Billions" previously. It's produced by Leopold Hughes, Ben LeClair, Allan Mandelbaum, Tim White & Trevor White. This initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). Netflix will release Domont's Fair Play in select theaters initially this September, then streaming on Netflix worldwide starting October 13th, 2023 this fall. Who's intrigued?